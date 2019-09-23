VIDEO: Watch Gwen Stefani Talk About Blake Shelton & Motherhood on TODAY!

Gwen Stefani sat down with Hoda Kotb and Andy Cohen for a chat about returning as a coach on the next season of "The Voice." She also opens up about life with Blake Shelton, who she says is a good dad to her boys. "Life is just full of surprises," she says. "We're just having so much fun and feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives." Watch the clip below!

