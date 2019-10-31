VIDEO: Watch Eddie Izzard on HIKING WITH KEVIN

Comedian Eddie Izzard hikes to the Hollywood sign with Kevin Nealon. Eddie chats about running for mayor of London and also a member of UK Parliament, being a transgender, girl-mode and boy-mode, running 43 marathons in 51 days, healing processes, his dream of hiking to the Hollywood sign, dating, his stand up career, Caitlyn Jenner, being a street performer, performing the first time as a transgender person, his favorite James Bond, not being a fan of Brexit, telling his dad he was a transvestite, plus more.

"A lot of press [and] eyeballs went to the fact that ok, fancy fair, this is a noise, and that was generally helpful because visibility went up," says Izzard.

