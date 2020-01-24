VIDEO: Watch Demetri Martin Perform Stand-Up on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Jan. 24, 2020  

James Corden welcomes stand-up comedian Demetri Martin who is gearing up to do tour dates this spring, but unfortunately can't tell you when and where he'll be -- he must stick to the jokes he was booked to perform.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

