VIDEO: Watch Courtney Cox on HIKING WITH KEVIN

In this episode of "Hiking With Kevin," guest Courtney Cox talks about:

Recasting Friends with a younger cast: "Timothee Chalamet can be Joey. He's so great!"

Watching THE BACHELOR at Jennifer Aniston's house: "I'm not really a Bachelor person, Jennifer's a Bachelor girl. I go there sometimes to her house to watch, but I'm not really watching as much as I am doing the dishes and getting everybody something."

Becoming Instagram friends with Brandi Carlile: "I played a Brandi Carlile song with Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol and I messed up at the end of the song, but she wrote 'let's do a jam session some time.' She gave me a nice compliment and then I DM'ed her and then we became friendly and next time she comes in to town and she's there on a Sunday, she's definitely going to come over."

How it took 15 years for the full cast to all get together: "It took forever, I don't know how many years, maybe 15 years. We finally all got together and had dinner. When we get together, which is never, it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard."

Watch the episode below!





