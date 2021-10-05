VIDEO: Watch Brandy in a Trailer for ABC's New Series QUEENS

Ahead of the premiere of "Queens" on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10/9c on ABC, the reunited hip-hop group is sharing the highs and lows from their past on the special, "Beneath the Music."

"Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

"Queens" stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Sele as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

Watch the new clip here: