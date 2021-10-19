VIDEO: Watch Brandy Sing a New Song in a New Clip from QUEENS on ABC

Ahead of the series premiere of "Queens," watch a new clip from the debut episode. In the clip, Naomi (Brandy Norwood) performs the beautiful ballad "Hear Me."

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows a fractured girl group living in the shadows of their once prominent hip-hop dynasty. After their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, "Nasty Girl," they were once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation.

Despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. Estranged and out of touch, the four women, now in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world. The series premiere of "Queens" airs TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Tonight's episode was written by Zahir McGhee and directed by Tim Story.

Watch the clip here: