VIDEO: Watch Ashley Park in the EMILY IN PARIS Season Two Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for season two of Emily in Paris, set to hit streaming on December 22.

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work - which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS, which became Netflix's most viewed comedy series of 2020. Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

