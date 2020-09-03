VIDEO: Watch An All New Trailer For Upcoming Bond Film NO TIME TO DIE

The 25th Bond movie will be released on November 20, 2020.

The second trailer has been released for the upcoming Bond film, No Time to Die!

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Check out the trailer below!

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The cast includes Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as "M". Also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

