VIDEO: Watch An All New Trailer For #FREERAYSHAWN on Quibi

The show is now available to watch on the streaming service!

An all new trailer has been released for #FreeRayshawn, which recently debuted on Quibi.

Check out the trailer below!

On a remote street in the outskirts of New Orleans, a botched entrapment leaves a police officer dead and an innocent man named Rayshawn (Stephan James) on the run. Rayshawn escapes a breathless pursuit and barricades himself in his home with his girlfriend (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and young son (Danny Boyd, Jr.).

Citing the senseless end of countless Black Lives, Rayshawn documents the ensuing standoff on social media, building a fleet of witnesses who share his desire for respect, accountability, and social justice. As the SWAT team encroaches and #FREERAYSHAWN trends, Rayshawn places his trust in Lt. Steven Poincy (Laurence Fishburne) to find the evidence that will exonerate him. Poincy works against time as both negotiator and lifeline, while perception and procedure block the path to the truth...

The cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, Danny Boyd, Jr., Skeet Ulrich, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Annabeth Gish, and Ana Ortiz

Director: Seith Mann

Executive Producer: Antoine Fuqua

Writer: Marc Maurino

Produced by: Fuqua Films, Sony Pictures TV

