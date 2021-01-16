VIDEO: Watch An All-New Installment of DOGS PLAYING POKER
Dogs Playing Poker focuses on five dog friends who discuss football and other timely sports topics.
An all-new installment has been released of Dogs Playing Poker. Check out the clip below!
Created by, co-written and executive-produced by Emmy-winning writer-producer Jim Margolis ("Veep," "The Daily Show"), DOGS PLAYING POKER centers on five dog friends - Brownie (Denis Leary, THE MOODYS, "Rescue Me"), Daphne (Elaine Hendrix, "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll"), Ditka (Roy Wood, Jr., "The Daily Show"), Froyo (Bobby Kelly, "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll") and Stan (Adam Ferrara, "Rescue Me") - as they banter about football and other timely sports topics.
DOGS PLAYING POKER is produced by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment. Denis Leary and Jack Leary, via their production company, Amoeba, executive-produce, along with Margolis, Rob Greenberg and Howard Gordon.
