VIDEO: Warner Bros. Releases New Arrowverse Trailers from Comic-Con

Warner Bros. has released the teases for "Arrow," "Black Lightning," "Supergirl" and "The Flash" during San Diego Comic-Con.

See the videos below!

ARROW

At ARROW's Comic-Con panel on Saturday, July 20, producers treated fans in Ballroom 20 to an action-packed retrospective of season seven, as well as a teaser for what is to come in the final season. #WBSDCC #SDCC2019 ((C) 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

BLACK LIGHTNING

Team BLACK LIGHTNING returned to Comic-Con and left fans in Ballroom 20 shook with this electrifying trailer featuring highlights from the show's metahuman-infused second season - and hints about the threat posed to Freeland by the looming Markovian War. BLACK LIGHTNING returns for season three Monday, October 21, at 9/8c on The CW. #WBSDCC #SDCC2019 ((C) 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

SUPERGIRL

SUPERGIRL producers unleashed this super-hot trailer at Comic-Con 2019, packed with highlights from season four and a sneak peek at the future that threatens National City in season five - plus new footage featuring an official first look at Supergirl's brand-new supersuit and brief glimpses of two new faces: DC character Andrea Rojas aka Acrata (played by VERONICA MARS's Julie Gonzalo) and renowned reporter William Dey (played by GAME OF THRONES's Staz Nair). #WBSDCC #SDCC2019 ((C) 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

THE FLASH

At THE FLASH's Comic-Con panel on Saturday, July 20, producers treated fans in Ballroom 20 to a first look at the season six villain... Bloodwork. #WBSDCC #SDCC2019 ((C) 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)





