VIDEO: WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE is Brought to Life on Film in New Featurette

Cate Blanchett, director Richard Linklater and author Maria Semple talk about bringing WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE to the big screen in a new featurette.

Based on the runaway bestseller, Where'd You Go, Bernadette is an inspiring comedy about Bernadette FOX (Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett), a loving mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Bernadette's leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.



The film stars Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao and Laurence Fishburne.

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE opens in theaters on August 16, 2019.





