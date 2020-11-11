VIDEO: Vince Vaughn Talks About His Son on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Vince Vaughn talks about adapting to quarantine.
Vince Vaughn talks about adapting to quarantine, explains his kids' remote learning experience and reminisces with Jimmy about films they watched in their childhood.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
