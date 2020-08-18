VIDEO: Vince Vaughn Cracks Down on Partying Teens in THE BINGE Trailer

THE BINGE premieres on Hulu August 28.

We've seen what could happen if all crime was legal for 24 hours with Blumhouse franchise, THE PURGE. But things don't look so scary when the same applies to drugs and alcohol in THE BINGE. Hulu released a new trailer for upcoming teen movie THE BINGE starring Vince Vaughn.

Watch the trailer below!

In the not so distant future all drinking and drugs have been made completely illegal by the government... except for one night a year. High school seniors, Griffin, Hags and Andrew make a pilgrimage to get to the best party in town where all their dreams will come true... Sure they will have to avoid their crazed principal (Vince Vaughn), violent siblings and the wild animals roaming the streets, but that's all part of the fun! Their friendship will be tested, love live's will be rattled and their brains completely scrambled. One thing is for sure, no one's life is EVER the same after participating in The Binge!

THE BINGE is directed by THE BREAK-UP producer Jeremy Garelick and written by ANIMANIACS writer Jordan VanDina. BOOKSMART stars Skyler Gisondo and Eduardo Franco reunite and join Dexter Darden of THE MAZE RUNNER for the lead cast.

THE BINGE premieres on Hulu August 28.

View More TV Stories Related Articles