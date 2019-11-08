VIDEO: USA Network Releases Official Trailer for DARE ME

Today, usa network revealed the trailer for the upcoming drama, DARE ME, premiering Sunday, December 29 at 10/9c. Based on the acclaimed novel by Megan Abbott, who serves as writer and executive producer along with Gina Fattore, DARE ME is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Watch the trailer below!

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly) after a new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls' friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town. Part coming-of-age story, part sport drama, part murder mystery, DARE ME exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.

The series stars Willa Fitzgerald ("The Goldfinch"), Herizen Guardiola ("The Get Down"), Marlo Kelly ("Home & Away"), Paul Fitzgerald ("Younger"), Zach Roerig ("The Vampire Diaries"), Rob Heaps ("Imposters") and Alison Thornton ("Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce"). Chris Zylka ("The Leftovers"), Taveeta Szymanowicz ("October Faction"), Tammy Blanchard ("Tallulah"), Antonio J. Bell ("Greenleaf") and Amanda Brugel ("The Handmaid's Tale") recur.

DARE ME is produced by UCP in association with Film 44. Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo of Film 44, Sarah Condon and Karen Rosenfelt executive produce alongside Abbott and Fattore. Steph Green ("The L Word: Generation Q," "Watchmen") directed and executive produced the pilot. Netflix co-produces and has first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.





Related Articles View More TV Stories