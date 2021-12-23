VIDEO: Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg in UNCHARTED Trailer

The trailer for Uncharted has been released. The film is set to hit theaters on February 18, 2022.

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.

If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer with a screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. The cast also includes Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Patricia Meeden, Bryan Cranston, and more.

Watch the new trailer here: