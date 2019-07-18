VIDEO: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller Star in TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films present Top Gun: Maverick. starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, and Lewis Pullman and with Ed Harris.

Watch the trailer below!

The trailer opens on a desert plain with a jet rising over it. A voice over of Ed Harris says, "Thirty-plus years of service...you can get promoted or retire, but you refuse to die. You should be a two-star admiral, yet here you are a captain." The trailer then shows: Cruise in the iconic leather jacket, racing on the motorcycle, singing in the bar with his buds, Jon Hamm stepping on the airfield as a commander, and shots of Cruise flying in a snowy caravan. "Maverick you should be headed to extinction," says Harris and Cruise answers "Maybe so, sir, but not today."

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in theatres in 2020.





