VIDEO: Tim Roth & Charlotte Gainsbourg Star in SUNDOWN Trailer

Bleecker Street will release SUNDOWN in select theaters starting January 28.

Jan. 4, 2022  

The trailer for Sundown has been released. Bleecker Street will release the new film in select theaters starting January 28.

Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family's tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.

Written and directed by Michel Franco, the film also features Iazua Larios and Samuel Bottomley.

January 28 Screenings

Alamo Drafthouse - Downtown Brooklyn, NY
AMC Lincoln Square - New York, NY
IFC Center - New York, NY

Watch the new trailer here:

