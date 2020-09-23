Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tia Mowry Shares an Embarrassing Childhood Memory on TODAY SHOW

Tia Mowry shares which of her shows she rewatches.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Tia Mowry shares which of her shows she rewatches, an embarrassing childhood story, her favorite family tradition and more on "Six-Minute Marathon" with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie.

Watch the clip below!

