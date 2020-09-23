VIDEO: Tia Mowry Shares an Embarrassing Childhood Memory on TODAY SHOW
Tia Mowry shares which of her shows she rewatches.
Tia Mowry shares which of her shows she rewatches, an embarrassing childhood story, her favorite family tradition and more on "Six-Minute Marathon" with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie.
Watch the clip below!
