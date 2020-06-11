VIDEO: The Flaming Lips Perform 'Race For The Prize' on THE LATE SHOW

The Flaming Lips performed on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert last night, in a socially-distant concert that featured the band's members and the audience in clear bubbles!

The band performs their 1999 fan favorite "Race For The Prize," which appears on their latest release "The Soft Bulletin: Live at Red Rocks featuring The Colorado Symphony Orchestra."

Watch the performance below!

