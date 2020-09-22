VIDEO: The Chicks Talk About Changing Their Name on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Find out more below!

Natalie, Emily & Martie talk about Charles Barkley being a fan of their music, changing their band name, working with Jack Antonoff, their new album Gaslighter, and they share a funny clip of them from 1995.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

