VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'Death Moves Pretty Fast' Promo

May. 24, 2019  

iZombie is new Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Olivia "Liv" Moore was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out...until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'Death Moves Pretty Fast' Promo
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Pentatonix Performs DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through a Window'
  • VIDEO: The Crawley Family is Back in Trailer for the DOWTOWN ABBEY Film
  • BWW Exclusive: Taylor Trensch Visits BE MORE CHILL For A Post-Show Performance With Joe Iconis
  • VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Yelled at an Audience Member Who Fell Asleep During TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peak at the Season Finale of FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: Naomi Scott Sings 'Speechless' in ALADDIN Music Video

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup