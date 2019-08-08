VIDEO: The CW Shares BULLETPROOF 'After You' Trailer

Aug. 8, 2019  

Bulletproof is new Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Adrenalin-fueled and packed, Bulletproof follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London's East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



