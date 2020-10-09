VIDEO: Teaser Trailer Now Available FOR THE ESTATE

Starring Eliza Coupe and Chris Baker.

See the trailer for the darkly funny and wonderfully raunchy THE ESTATE, starring Eliza Coupe, Chris Baker (he is also the writer) and Greg Finley. The film is currently streaming virtually in its world premiere at Newport Beach Film Festival.

First-time feature director James Kapner deftly balances humor and horror, using his keen eye to develop a perfectly campy, Ryan Murphy-esque world.

When a narcissistic son (Chris Baker) yearning for a life of luxury and his father's erratic gold-digging wife (Eliza Coupe) decide to kill their way into their inheritance, they employ the help of an absurdly handsome, mysterious hitman (Greg Finley), initiating a psychosexual love triangle that spirals into more than anyone bargained for.

