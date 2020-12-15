VIDEO: Taylor Swift Talks About Turning 31 on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Taylor talks about turning 31, the many rumors about her albums, hiding Easter eggs for her fans to find, the mistake that ended up on her Folklore album cover, her interview with Paul McCartney, enjoying performing at parties, Jimmy & Guillermo taking cartwheel lessons, her Disney+ documentary "Folklore: the Long Pond Studio Sessions," working with The National, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn helping with some of the songs under a pseudonym, profanities on her albums and being productive in quarantine.

