VIDEO: Taylor Russell & Timothée Chalamet Star in Luca Guadagnino's BONES AND ALL Trailer

Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All will be released in theaters on November 23. Watch the official trailer for the upcoming film below!

BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.

The film stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, also including Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance.

The movie was produced by Luca Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, David Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d'Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti, Peter Spears, Timothée Chalamet and executive produced by Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Moreno Zani, Marco Colombo, and Jonathan Montepare.

Watch the new trailer here: