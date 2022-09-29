Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Taylor Russell & Timothée Chalamet Star in Luca Guadagnino's BONES AND ALL Trailer

The film will be released in theaters on November 23.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All will be released in theaters on November 23. Watch the official trailer for the upcoming film below!

BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.

The film stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, also including Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance.

The movie was produced by Luca Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, David Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d'Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti, Peter Spears, Timothée Chalamet and executive produced by Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Moreno Zani, Marco Colombo, and Jonathan Montepare.

Watch the new trailer here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Apple TV+ Announces SLOW HORSES, LITTLE AMERICA & More Premiere DatesApple TV+ Announces SLOW HORSES, LITTLE AMERICA & More Premiere Dates
September 29, 2022

Apple TV+ unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated, hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with “The Mosquito Coast” continuing its high-stakes journey in season two on November 4; celebrated workplace comedy “Mythic Quest” returning for season three on November 11, and more!
Author Anne Helen to Host New HGTV TOWNSIZING PodcastAuthor Anne Helen to Host New HGTV TOWNSIZING Podcast
September 29, 2022

In the premiere episode, Anne will spotlight HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the smash hit series Home Town and Home Town Takeover. The interview will delve into the Napiers’ story, including how they met, married and moved to Erin’s hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and set out on a dedicated mission to revitalize it.
glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'
September 29, 2022

“three wheels and it still drives!,” the new single from rising superstar glaive debuts on Interscope Records with an accompanying video directed by Ramez Silyan. After supporting The Kid LAROI on a European tour and playing a run of headline dates in the U.K., the 17-year-old is on tour now, headlining venues across the U.S.
Lili Reinhart, Carey Mulligan, Dede Gardner & More Announced as Honorees for 2022 WIF HonorsLili Reinhart, Carey Mulligan, Dede Gardner & More Announced as Honorees for 2022 WIF Honors
September 29, 2022

They will join the women previously announced to receive Crystal Awards—”Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and “Don’t Worry Darling” writer and director Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde—as well as Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award recipient Michaela Coel.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a LifetimeAlan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime
September 29, 2022

Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award (presented by Ram Trucks) at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration, joining the ranks of previous recipients Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard as he’s celebrated by his peers for a career spanning more than three decades.