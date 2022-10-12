Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: THE MOSQUITO COAST Debuts New Trailer Ahead of Season Two Premiere

The 10-episode second season will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, November 4.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Apple TV+ has unveiled the season two trailer for "The Mosquito Coast," the acclaimed drama adapted from the best-selling novel, starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman. The 10-episode second season will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, November 4, followed by new episodes every Friday through January 6, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Based on Paul Theroux's best-selling novel, "The Mosquito Coast" follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees.

This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family's future. The outcome of which will either unite THE FAMILY or tear it apart forever.

The second season of "The Mosquito Coast" is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Paul Theroux, and series star Justin Theroux. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Developed by Neil Cross & Tom Bissell, "The Mosquito Coast" is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

Catch up on the first season of "The Mosquito Coast," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Watch the new trailer here:

