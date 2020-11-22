VIDEO: THE CROWN's Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin Discuss How They Met, Other Roles They'd Like to Play, and More!

A new video on Netflix's Youtube channel features stars of The Crown's fourth season, Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana).

Watch as the pair teach viewers how to speak like a royal (the trick is in the ears!) and discuss how they met, other 'real people' roles they'd love to play and how similar they are to their characters.

Check out the full video below!

The Crown is a historical drama streaming television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show was created and principally written by Peter Morgan.

The fourth season spans 1977 to 1990 and includes Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Lady Diana Spencer's marriage to Prince Charles.

New actors are being cast every two seasons. Claire Foy portrays the Queen in the first two seasons, alongside Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. For the third and fourth seasons, Olivia Colman takes over as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville will succeed Colman, Menzies, and Bonham Carter, respectively, for the final two seasons.

The Crown has received critical acclaim, including accolades at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, won Best Actress for Foy in the lead role and Best Actor for John Lithgow as Winston Churchill, and has secured a total of 39 nominations for its first three seasons at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including three for Outstanding Drama Series. The series was nominated for Best Drama TV Series at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You