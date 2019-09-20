VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone Talks About Hating Dolph Lundgren on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Sep. 20, 2019  

Sylvester Stallone stopped by "The Tonight Show" to tell Jimmy Fallon about some future projects with Rocky IV rival Dolph Lundgren and discusses the action-packed Rambo: Last Blood. Watch the clip below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

