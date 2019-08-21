VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone Stars in New Trailer for RAMBO: LAST BLOOD

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Rambo: Last Blood starring Sylvester Stallone.

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada.

Lionsgate in association with Millennium Media presents, a Millennium Media Balboa Productions and Templeton Media production, in association with Campbell Grobman Films, and in association with Dadi Film (HK) Limited.

Rambo: Last Blood will be released in theaters September 20, 2019.





