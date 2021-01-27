Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Susan Sarandon Dishes on Her Superhero Walks with Jessica Lange

Sarandon currently stars on the HBO series 'Search Party.'

Jan. 27, 2021  

Susan Sarandon talks about the paparazzi following her and Jessica Lange on their superhero walks, shares her thoughts on Thelma and Louise's recent surge in popularity and dishes on playing a plot twist on her series Search Party.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


