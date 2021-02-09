VIDEO: Steven Yeun Describes the Joy of Watching MINARI at Sundance on THE LATE SHOW
The film first screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Steven Yeun is grateful that he got a chance to be a part of "Minari" and for the chance to watch it with his father when the film screened at Sundance.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
