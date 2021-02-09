Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Steven Yeun Describes the Joy of Watching MINARI at Sundance on THE LATE SHOW

The film first screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Steven Yeun is grateful that he got a chance to be a part of "Minari" and for the chance to watch it with his father when the film screened at Sundance.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Steven Yeun Describes the Joy of Watching MINARI at Sundance on THE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Tubi And FOX Launch Free Like Tubi Week Beginning Today Photo

Tubi And FOX Launch 'Free Like Tubi Week' Beginning Today

VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek at Tomorrows ZOEYS EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Photo

VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek at Tomorrow's ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

HBO Announces Six-Part Documentary Series 100 FOOT WAVE Photo

HBO Announces Six-Part Documentary Series 100 FOOT WAVE

HBO Latino Acquires Bilingual LGBTQ Drama LUPE Photo

HBO Latino Acquires Bilingual LGBTQ Drama LUPE


More Hot Stories For You