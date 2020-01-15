VIDEO: Steve Buscemi Talks About Being a 'Meme God' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN!

Article Pixel Jan. 15, 2020  

After James Corden asks Steve Buscemi about his likeness being used on a tattoo many call the worst of all time, Steve talks about his surprise that a tiny scene from "30 Rock" made him the face of one of the great memes - how do you do, fellow kids? And Reggie Watts has a question for Steve and Tim Roth.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Steve Buscemi Talks About Being a 'Meme God' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Go Inside the Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre - Home of LES MISERABLES on the West End
  • VIDEO: The Cast of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Performs 'River Deep / Mountain High' on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Stars in the Teaser for PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS on Showtime
  • VIDEO: Sing Along With 'Some Things Never Change' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
  • VIDEO: Ari Afsar Performs 'We Won't Sleep' From The Upcoming Musical JEANNETTE