VIDEO: Stephan James Talks SELMA on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

James asks Stephan James about how he almost missed a private screening of "Selma" with the Obamas in the White House, and Stephan explains that the invitation felt too much like spam, so he sent it to the appropriate folder.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You