VIDEO: Stephan James Talks SELMA on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Article Pixel Nov. 23, 2019  

James asks Stephan James about how he almost missed a private screening of "Selma" with the Obamas in the White House, and Stephan explains that the invitation felt too much like spam, so he sent it to the appropriate folder.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Stephan James Talks SELMA on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The Cast of FROZEN 2 Stops Traffic With a Performance in the Street With James Corden
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Cain't Say No to an Impeachment Hearings Spoof
  • VIDEO: First Look at Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • VIDEO: Josh Gad Shares His Idina Menzel Impression on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: First Look at Clips From Joe Iconis' LOVE IN HATE NATION in All New Trailer
  • VIDEO: Adam Driver Reveals He and Noah Baumbach Considered Making a Film Version of COMPANY