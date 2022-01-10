VIDEO: Starz Shares POWER BOOK IV: FORCE Trailer

STARZ debuts the new trailer for season one of "Power Book IV: Force," featuring Chicago-native Joseph Sikora ("Power," Ozark") as fan-favorite Tommy Egan, premiering Sunday, February 6, at 9:00pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and on its international streaming platform STARZPLAY across Europe, Latin America, and Japan. Sikora reprises his iconic role as Tommy Egan in the fourth installment of the "Power" Universe, making moves to run his new town - Chicago.

The "Power Book IV: Force" cast includes Isaac Keys ("Get Shorty," "The Oath"), Lili Simmons ("Banshee," "Ray Donovan"), Gabrielle Ryan ("The Haves and the Have Nots," "Bonding"), STARZ Original series "Hightown" alum Shane Harper ("A Teacher"), Kris D. Lofton ("Ballers," "Empire"), Anthony Fleming III ("Prison Break," The Beast), Lucien Cambric ("Chicago P.D.," "The Chi") and Tommy Flanagan ("Sons of Anarchy," GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 2).

"Power Book IV: Force" is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The "Power" Universe series are executive produced by "Power" creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode's Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

"Power Book IV: Force" centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that's been haunting him for decades.

What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a LABYRINTH of family SECRETS AND LIES Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them - but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Watch the new trailer here: