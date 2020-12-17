VIDEO: Stacey Abrams Talks Voter Suppression on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Stacey Abrams discusses preparing for the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs.
Stacey Abrams discusses preparing for the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs, expresses her concerns for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue's support of Trump's false voter fraud claims and shares her expectations for voter suppression efforts in Georgia.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
