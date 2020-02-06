VIDEO: Soleil Moon Frye Talks SABRINA on TODAY SHOW

Soleil Moon Frye, who played Sabrina's roommate Roxie King on 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch,' shares her favorite memories from the show and what it was like to work with Melissa Joan Hart.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

