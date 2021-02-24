VIDEO: Soleil Moon Frye Talks About Life After PUNKY BREWSTER on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Soleil talks about her new deeply personal coming of age Hulu documentary Kid 90, videotaping everything in her LIFE AFTER "Punky Brewster" ended, Sean Penn encouraging her to make this documentary, being friends with every kid actor from the 90s, digging up hundreds of hours of footage of all of them hanging out together before social media existed, having a big crush on Mark Wahlberg, Will Smith and many others, and doing a new reboot of "Punky Brewster."

