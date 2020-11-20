Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Smokey Robinson Shares Inside Stories on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

The Motown icon talks about his Audible Original collection, spanning his 70-year career.

Nov. 20, 2020  

The Motown icon talks about his Audible Original collection, spanning his 70-year career.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Good Morning America brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Smokey Robinson Shares Inside Stories on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You