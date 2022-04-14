VIDEO: Showtime Releases ZIWE Season Two Trailer

SHOWTIME has released a first look at the highly anticipated second season of ZIWE, the critically acclaimed late-night variety series, starring and executive produced by Ziwe (Dickinson, Succession, The Great North).

ZIWE will return with all-new interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches and more starting Friday, April 29 on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, May 1 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The season will continue to drop new episodes every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday night.

The season's first installment will include six episodes, before returning for a second installment of new episodes later this year. The trailer previews more of Ziwe's signature, provocative interviews with season-two guests including Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally and Deux Moi, along with special appearances by Jane Krakowski and Luann de Lesseps.

Previously, Ziwe wrote for DESUS & MERO, OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT and Dickinson and rose to viral popularity with her ground-breaking and provocative Instagram Live series questioning cultural figures on race. She has also voiced Kamala Harris and other roles for OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, as well as Tooning Out the News, and appears in her own Pop Show, which she created and performs at Brooklyn's Union Hall with original pop songs off her album Generation Ziwe.

The inaugural season of ZIWE included interviews with Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams, along with musical performances by Ziwe, sketches and more - including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people. ZIWE is produced by A24 for SHOWTIME. In addition to Ziwe, Jamund Washington, Jo Firestone and Hunter Speese serve as executive producers.

