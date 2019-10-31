VIDEO: Showtime Releases Trailer for New Comedy Series WORK IN PROGRESS

SHOWTIME has released the official poster and trailer for its new half-hour comedy series WORK IN PROGRESS, created by Chicago improv mainstays Abby McEnany and Tim Mason and co-written by Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix, Sense8), premiering on Sunday, December 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. A funny and uniquely human comedy, the series features McEnany as a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Chicago-based performer Karin Anglin co-stars alongside Celeste Pechous, with Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live, Shrill) appearing in a crucial role as herself. Theo Germaine (The Politician) will also appear as a special guest star.

Watch the trailer below!

WORK IN PROGRESS is executive produced by McEnany, Mason and Wachowski, who also serve as co-showrunners. Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion also serve as executive producers, along with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media (DESUS & MERO) and Sweeney. Mason also serves as director this season, with Jacqueline "JJ" Ingram serving as producer. Showtime acquired the pilot for the series after its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival®, where it was an official selection of the Indie Episodic program. To learn more about WORK IN PROGRESS, go to: https://www.sho.com/work-in-progress.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You