VIDEO: Showtime Releases First-Look Teaser for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

SHOWTIME has released a first-look teaser for its new series THE L WORD: GENERATION Q premiering on Sunday, December 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The sequel to the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORD®, which originally ran on Showtime from 2004-2009, continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q is currently in production on eight episodes in Los Angeles. Guest stars include Brian Michael, Stephanie Allyne, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster and Latarsha Rose. The series is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

