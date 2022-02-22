VIDEO: Showtime Debuts THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH Series Trailer

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for The Man Who Fell to Earth, which will premiere on Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m, with the first two episodes airing back to back. ET/PT.

The new series stars Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, along with Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy.

Inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic David Bowie film, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris plays Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Chiwetel Ejiofor and STUDIOCANAL's Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly. STUDIOCANAL owns the rights for both Walter Tevis' book as well as the Nicolas Roeg film with David Bowie. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Distribution Group.

