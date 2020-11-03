Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Seth & Lauren Miller Rogen Talk About Their Nonprofit on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

After Lauren lost her mother to Alzheimer’s earlier this year, the couple is shining a light on the disease.

Nov. 3, 2020  

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


