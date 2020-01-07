VIDEO: Senator Elizabeth Warren Talks About Avoiding War With Iran on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Jan. 7, 2020  

Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses how she would deescalate tensions with Iran, how she would avoid war as president and the impeachment of President Trump.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

