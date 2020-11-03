Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Talks Election Night on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

Sen. Elizabeth Warren reveals how Joe Biden is feeling about the 2020 election.

Nov. 3, 2020  

Sen. Elizabeth Warren reveals how Joe Biden is feeling about the 2020 election, gushes about the first time she met Kamala Harris and shares her Election Day plans.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Talks Election Night on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You