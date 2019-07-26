VIDEO: See the First Clip of BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE

Big Hit Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing today released the first new clip from the highly-anticipated worldwide release of BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, the latest film from global K-Pop superstars BTS. The film captures the band at the end of their LOVE YOURSELF tour in Europe, with today's clip giving fans a glimpse into the group's most intimate and intense moments just before hitting the stage. BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE comes to theaters around the world for a limited release beginning August 7, with the majority of screenings occurring through August 11. Additional screening dates available in select locations.

See the clip below!



Tickets are on sale from the official film website (www.BRINGTHESOULTHEMOVIE.com). Fans are encouraged to sign-up for ongoing updates regarding tickets, participating theaters and more information.



BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene", is a South Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band is well on their way to becoming a global icon since they debuted in June 2013. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours including stadiums and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS and American Music Awards.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You