VIDEO: See a First Look at BAD HOMBRES on Showtime

Premiering on Friday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

SHOWTIME has released a first look at its upcoming documentary BAD HOMBRES, premiering on Friday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Filmed over the course of the 2019 Mexican Baseball League season, BAD HOMBRES chronicles the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, the world's only binational professional baseball team, revealing what life is like in two border cities besieged by divisive rhetoric and policies, all in the shadow of America's pastime.

Watch the first look video below!

The never-before-seen clip illustrates an unexpected concern that members of the Tecolotes staff and roster must address following a controversial statement from the United States government threatening the closure of the U.S.-Mexico border just days before the season begins, potentially restricting travel between the team's two home ballparks. Scheduled to host home openers in both Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the Tecolotes' plans are put at risk.

BAD HOMBRES is produced and directed by Emmy® Award winner Andrew Glazer (Dirty Money, Dan Rather Reports, Vice News) from Mission Critical Productions and Emmy Award-nominated producer Stephen Robert Morse (Amanda Knox, EuroTrump), in association with Max Peltz, Myles Estey and Lone Wolf Studios.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

