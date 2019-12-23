VIDEO: See a First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL on FX!

See the darker side of Dickens' classic tale. Get a FIRST LOOK at the FX original movie, A Christmas Carol.

Watch the clip below!

FX's A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens' iconic ghost story by Steven Knight. The FX Original Movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge's dark night of the soul. The dark reimagining of the classic tale is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Tom Hardy's Hardy Son & Baker.





