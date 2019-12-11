VIDEO: See Who Hasan Minhaj is Endorsing for President

Hasan Minhaj talks about interviewing candidates for the 2020 presidential election on his show, Patriot Act, and what he loves about Andrew Yang and wins over the audience with his own presidential platform.

